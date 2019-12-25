Home Cities Delhi

Delhi parking project gets off to chaotic start

North MCD Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal said that the Spark Mall, which can accommodate 800 vehicles, was allotted for parking cars.

Published: 25th December 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 07:53 AM

Parking

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of a pilot parking project by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation at Kamla Nagar market saw a chaotic start on Tuesday, with motorists facing a tough time due to the new arrangement.

Vehicles were stopped from entering Kolhapur Road, which was pedestrianized for visitors. Three other roads leading to Spark Mall at Bada Gol Chakkar — Agrasen Marg, Mandelia Road and Gali No. 7 — saw traffic but parking was banned o n a l l t h e s e stretches.

North MCD Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal said that the Spark Mall, which can accommodate 800 vehicles, was allotted for parking cars.

While most of the visitors arriving in their four-wheelers appeared clueless regarding the parking spot, the civic body was seen yet to complete its demarcation and road marking work in the market. By late afternoon, the lanes were yet again occupied by illegal encroachers. “People were confused about the parking facilities.

Many had to spend around 20 minutes looking for spaces. Illegal encroachment by hawkers was back by afternoon,” Kamla Nagar market association president Anil Goyal said. “We are supporting the North MCD over actions taken to remove encroachment and parking as well, but it should also consider issues and concerns raised by t h e ma r k e t association.”

Last week, a review meeting was held by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority along with the civic bodies, the police and the PWD. The Supreme Court had directed the EPCA and the civic bodies to implement the rules under pilot projects in Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

