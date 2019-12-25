Home Cities Delhi

Don't know what to do in Delhi on Christmas day? Here's a list of places you can enjoy at!

A number of out-of-box events are being organised in Delhi to make the festival memorable.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

The musical snowfest at Select CityWalk promises to sleigh away all your troubles

By Express News Service

It is one of the most wonderful times of the year with decorated Christmas trees, jingling bells and families preparing to visit the church.

For those who like to go out and do something different, here are a few things that will make your Christmas merrier!

Community lunch: There are several traditions people follow during Christmas and The Immigrant Cafe has set a tradition of its own — #OneBig- Family on the table.

The café is inviting everyone to sit together on a single table for one big Christmas meal. The kitchen will churn out the most innovative dishes like Butter Chicken Samosa, Vada Bao with Madras Gun Powder, Moong Dal Halwa cookie with Ice Cream to name a few.

From: 12:30pm onwards At: The Immigrant Cafe, Khan Market, New Delhi

Bakery Workshop: For all the sweet tooth babies, Rosa Artistry has a special Christmas Bakery Workshop planned for you. The class starts with baking a chocolate cake which will be used for cake jars. Then everyone will make six assorted chocolates in flavours like Nutty Buddy, Oreo, Mocktail Centre, Butterscotch and more. Lastly, everyone has to bake two cupcakes each with vanilla as its base and the frosting will be on Christmas theme and another one on strawberry. The class will end by assembling the chocolate cake jars. From: 12:00pm to 3:00pm

At: Studio Pepperfry Furniture Store, South Extension II, New Delhi

Dashing through the fun: Bring your kids to Santa Pals to witness one of Delhi’s best and most exuberant Christmas carnivals filled with fun. From the telling of Christmas fables from expert storytellers to singing the nostalgia of the age-old carols, indulging the children’s creativity with Christmas crafts and origami, this event is filled with activities that will keep the children engaged and amazed throughout.

From: 11:00am to 5:00pm At: Le Meridien, New Delhi

Musical fest: Select CITYWALK brings to you a day full of musical snowfest. Sleigh your troubles away with snowfall and band performances. Enjoy music by The Hue Music, Chizai, Kapow and Lekka Collective. Groove to a non-stop musical Christmas.

From: 2:00pm to 8:00pm At: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket, New Delhi

World’s fastest pianist: ‘World’s fastest pianist’ Dr Aman Bathla will be performing live today to celebrate Christmas at DLF Promenade. As of today, Bathla holds 52 world record titles from across the globe for being the fastest piano artiste of the world. He created history on the golden pages of piano playing and created two world records in the category of most notes played on piano in a minute ( 2,221 notes) and also earned the title of being world’s fastest piano player in the category of the most notes played on piano in one second (47 notes). In both the categories, the notes that were played are a part of Dr Bathla’s Indian classical music based composition called ‘Pragaman’.

From: 5:00pm to 6:00pm At: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas delhi events Delhi xmas events
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp