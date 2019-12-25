Don't know what to do in Delhi on Christmas day? Here's a list of places you can enjoy at!

By Express News Service

It is one of the most wonderful times of the year with decorated Christmas trees, jingling bells and families preparing to visit the church.

For those who like to go out and do something different, here are a few things that will make your Christmas merrier!

Community lunch: There are several traditions people follow during Christmas and The Immigrant Cafe has set a tradition of its own — #OneBig- Family on the table.

The café is inviting everyone to sit together on a single table for one big Christmas meal. The kitchen will churn out the most innovative dishes like Butter Chicken Samosa, Vada Bao with Madras Gun Powder, Moong Dal Halwa cookie with Ice Cream to name a few.

From: 12:30pm onwards At: The Immigrant Cafe, Khan Market, New Delhi

Bakery Workshop: For all the sweet tooth babies, Rosa Artistry has a special Christmas Bakery Workshop planned for you. The class starts with baking a chocolate cake which will be used for cake jars. Then everyone will make six assorted chocolates in flavours like Nutty Buddy, Oreo, Mocktail Centre, Butterscotch and more. Lastly, everyone has to bake two cupcakes each with vanilla as its base and the frosting will be on Christmas theme and another one on strawberry. The class will end by assembling the chocolate cake jars. From: 12:00pm to 3:00pm

At: Studio Pepperfry Furniture Store, South Extension II, New Delhi

Dashing through the fun: Bring your kids to Santa Pals to witness one of Delhi’s best and most exuberant Christmas carnivals filled with fun. From the telling of Christmas fables from expert storytellers to singing the nostalgia of the age-old carols, indulging the children’s creativity with Christmas crafts and origami, this event is filled with activities that will keep the children engaged and amazed throughout.

From: 11:00am to 5:00pm At: Le Meridien, New Delhi

Musical fest: Select CITYWALK brings to you a day full of musical snowfest. Sleigh your troubles away with snowfall and band performances. Enjoy music by The Hue Music, Chizai, Kapow and Lekka Collective. Groove to a non-stop musical Christmas.

From: 2:00pm to 8:00pm At: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket, New Delhi

World’s fastest pianist: ‘World’s fastest pianist’ Dr Aman Bathla will be performing live today to celebrate Christmas at DLF Promenade. As of today, Bathla holds 52 world record titles from across the globe for being the fastest piano artiste of the world. He created history on the golden pages of piano playing and created two world records in the category of most notes played on piano in a minute ( 2,221 notes) and also earned the title of being world’s fastest piano player in the category of the most notes played on piano in one second (47 notes). In both the categories, the notes that were played are a part of Dr Bathla’s Indian classical music based composition called ‘Pragaman’.

From: 5:00pm to 6:00pm At: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj