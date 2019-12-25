Easy to give speech at Ramlila Maidan, tough to work on ground: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that things do not change on the ground just by talking. “It is very easy to give a speech at Ramlila Maidan on unauthorised colonies, but it is quite difficult to work on the ground for their development,” Kejriwal told the crowd at the AAP headquarters on Rouse Avenue after releasing a five-year ‘Report Card’ of his government.

On Sunday, Modi had hit out at the AAP government for ‘fooling’ people of unauthorised colonies for several years and claimed that only the BJP has the will to allow ownership rights in such colonies.

As unauthorised colonies are a vote bank, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which sees the BJP as the prime contender in the upcoming elections, is attacking the saffron outfit for just doing lip service when it comes to the colonies.

“Ours is the most honest government since Independence. Earlier, Delhi was known for different types of scam but our work has made people proud of the city. Delhi is now known for reform in schools, health, and also energy.

The central government used the CBI, the ED, the police against us, but we passed those tests because we are a transparent government. They can investigate us even more, if they want to. We are not scared,” the chief minister announced.

“The public is at the top of the republic, and the people who have been elected by them are for their service. Those in service must present a report card of their work to the people. The people elected us in service five years ago. Our term of service of five years is nearing its end. We are presenting our report card to the people.” In the last three years, Kejriwal said, students from government schools have consistently achieved better results than students of the private schools in Class XII.

The government is working towards providing free and quality healthcare to every citizen of Delhi, he asserted. “We have opened more than 400 mohalla clinics in Delhi, and have worked towards transforming the infrastructure of all the Delhi government hospitals.” Delhi is the only state to have 24-hour power supply, Kejriwal added. With agency inputs