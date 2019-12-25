Home Cities Delhi

Extension of Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND in South Delhi to begin now

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND in South Delhi.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND in South Delhi. The project also entails a 410m-long underpass at Ashram Chowk and two FOBs meant for pedestrians.

The construction of the underpass and the flyover will cost about Rs 78 crore and Rs 128.95 crore, respectively.

Work is likely to be completed within the next year. Kejriwal used the event to highlight the achievements of his government.

“We have made 24 flyovers in last five years,” he told the gathering. “Haven’t the schools improved? Haven’t the hospital’s improved? I made DTC bus fare-free for women.”

“Now, we have to make smooth traffic movement in this city....We have hired an agency to identify and make a list of the bottlenecks where traffic jams are crippling so that the agency will suggest plans to unclog these points,” he said, adding that the Ashram Chowk was crippled daily by traffic congestion.

“Every day, commuters waste half an hour (in traffic snarls)... For their convenience, we planned an extension of the flyover from Ashram to DND flyway. People coming from Noida will not find any red light and directly reach Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. Similarly, those travelling from Lajpat will be able to directly reach Noida,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashram flyover Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp