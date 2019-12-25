Extension of Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND in South Delhi to begin now

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Ashram flyover on Ring Road up to DND in South Delhi. The project also entails a 410m-long underpass at Ashram Chowk and two FOBs meant for pedestrians.

The construction of the underpass and the flyover will cost about Rs 78 crore and Rs 128.95 crore, respectively.

Work is likely to be completed within the next year. Kejriwal used the event to highlight the achievements of his government.

“We have made 24 flyovers in last five years,” he told the gathering. “Haven’t the schools improved? Haven’t the hospital’s improved? I made DTC bus fare-free for women.”

“Now, we have to make smooth traffic movement in this city....We have hired an agency to identify and make a list of the bottlenecks where traffic jams are crippling so that the agency will suggest plans to unclog these points,” he said, adding that the Ashram Chowk was crippled daily by traffic congestion.

“Every day, commuters waste half an hour (in traffic snarls)... For their convenience, we planned an extension of the flyover from Ashram to DND flyway. People coming from Noida will not find any red light and directly reach Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. Similarly, those travelling from Lajpat will be able to directly reach Noida,” the CM said.