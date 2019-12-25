Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW | Pearl Academy's dean, Alex Velasco, shares insight on the career prospects in design 

Velasco has invested himself in sharing his expertise in this niche field with the Indian students.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Velasco

Alex Velasco

By Express News Service

Alex Velasco has recently been appointed Dean – School of Design, Pearl Academy. Completing 35 years in the design industry, he is one of the leading experts in design thinking and education. Velasco has invested himself in sharing his expertise in this niche field with the Indian students. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, he talks about the importance of design, industry trends and the opportunities for students wanting to make a career in this sector.

Excerpts: Tell us about the curriculum at School of Design at Pearl Academy?

The curriculum at the School of Design is intended to guide students through a progressive learning cycle that nurtures each student’s unique design ability.

All our programmes are designed to stimulate the creator within our students, as they experiment with the latest technologies in pursuit of innovations in their field.

For instance, our four-year Accessory Design undergraduate programme teaches visual culture, material design, 3D tools, envisioning, manufacturing and so forth.

The students’ career prospects are enhanced through international exposure, real-life projects and mentoring by industry experts.

Overseeing this is our advisory board — leading names from the fields of design, art, architecture, urban planning, user experience, and storytelling — who ensure that our curriculum is industry-focused.

What is the scope of Design career in India?

With new technologies permeating our world more than ever before, there is a huge need for design thinking to ensure that human needs are met.

Many multinational companies are now focussing on India as a key market and the design sector is bound to grow. Graduates can expect a wealth of opportunities in advertising agencies, gaming companies and retail fashion houses among others.

Due to the success of our industry-oriented curriculum, our students are placed within some of the most prestigious brands such as Walt Disney, IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, L&T, TCS, Wrap Art & Design, NH 1 and many others.

What are the emerging trends in design industry?

The biggest story of recent years has been the rise of mobile devices and the app economy that has grown alongside. This has been a huge boon for designers, and these are early days yet.

We can expect innovation to continue unabated with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality to offer new functions and possibilities to consumers.

The demand for the traditional fields like interior design, accessory design, jewellery design, and product design is also strong; yet they might be eclipsed by the intense demand for creatives, especially in communication design, interaction design, and game design. Designers in the past were, essentially, talented draftsmen who made it up as they went along. That gung-ho attitude will no longer do.

To succeed in today’s high-stakes economy, designers have to be business strategists, they must bring rigorous research and development processes involving thorough market and user research, and they must master multiple forms of prototyping and user testing. Today, it is common to find designer-entrepreneurs doing all of these within businesses that they have established.

What is the impact of designs on our psyche? Could you elaborate this with certain examples through history?

We are surrounded by a human planned and conceived world. I call that Design, with a capital D. It is not natural, but artificial and resides within the natural world, (and sadly, often injurious to the natural world). It consists of our roads, ports, canals, cities and technologies.

This is, of course, deeply embedded in our daily experiences. Designers straddle between technology and culture. They help mediate and ameliorate the effects of technology and consumption on users. The work of designers is also understood as ‘visual culture’– just as a Bollywood film is visual culture. The products of design can have a profound effect on our consciousness. An example would be the Apple iPhone that changed our lives and launched a trillion-dollar industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pearl Academy Alex Velasco Design industry Design career School of Design
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp