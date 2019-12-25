Home Cities Delhi

NPR: Opposition accuses BJP government of lies, deceit

Yechury also said the NPR would require people to declare their date and place of birth of parents and furnishing of data on 21 points.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference.

Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference. | arun kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s announcement on NPR drew criticism from the Opposition. 
“It is very clear that the NPR will lay the foundation for the NRC. At least 12 CMs have said no to the NRC. The Kerala and West Bengal CMs have decided to not proceed on the NPR as well. We appeal to all CMs, who have opposed the NRC, to ensure that the NPR exercise is abandoned in their states,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Yechury also said the NPR would require people to declare their date and place of birth of parents and furnishing of data on 21 points.

ALSO READ | NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 

Most of this data was not collected in the last NPR exercise in 2010. 

“The creation of the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the preparation of the NRIC. The sun will always rise from the east, but can we say the same about your feelings towards NRC?” tweeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi. 

But former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole said the NPR could kick up a fresh controversy.
“There has been a lot of controversy around the Aadhaar data also. One has to be careful how the data is preserved and how its confidentiality is maintained,” Godbole said.

“You can never be sure or can never guarantee that it will not be misused.”The Congress also termed the move draconian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury NPR NPR NRC link
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp