NPR: Opposition accuses BJP government of lies, deceit

NEW DELHI: The government’s announcement on NPR drew criticism from the Opposition.

“It is very clear that the NPR will lay the foundation for the NRC. At least 12 CMs have said no to the NRC. The Kerala and West Bengal CMs have decided to not proceed on the NPR as well. We appeal to all CMs, who have opposed the NRC, to ensure that the NPR exercise is abandoned in their states,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Yechury also said the NPR would require people to declare their date and place of birth of parents and furnishing of data on 21 points.

Most of this data was not collected in the last NPR exercise in 2010.

“The creation of the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the preparation of the NRIC. The sun will always rise from the east, but can we say the same about your feelings towards NRC?” tweeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

But former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole said the NPR could kick up a fresh controversy.

“There has been a lot of controversy around the Aadhaar data also. One has to be careful how the data is preserved and how its confidentiality is maintained,” Godbole said.

“You can never be sure or can never guarantee that it will not be misused.”The Congress also termed the move draconian.