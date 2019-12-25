Home Cities Delhi

Riding high on Jharkhand victory, JD-U, Congress energised in Bihar

Jharkhand result will have no impact on Bihar because the demography and geography are completely different in both states and NDA here under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will do far better.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (left) and Congress workers (right) celebrate their alliance’s victory in Ranchi after the results of the state Assembly elections were declared on Monday

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (left) and Congress workers (right) celebrate their alliance's victory in Ranchi after the results of the state Assembly elections were declared on Monday | Pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  At a time when the result of the Jharkhand Assembly election has pushed the leaders of NDA in Bihar to a contemplating mood, Congress workers are riding high on the success. Elated over the success of party in Jharkhand, they are even of the view that this is the beginning of the end of BJP and its allies in Bihar.

Drawing a parallel between Jharkhand and Bihar, Congress MLC and AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra tweeted, “The NDA will no longer get votes in the name of false propaganda and Pakistan, “adding that victory of Jharkhand was theirs.

“The victory of Jharkhand is ours, now it is Bihar’s turn,!!”, Mishra tweeted.

Speaking in a similar tone, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad admitted that had it been an alliance led by BJP, the picture would have been different in Jharkhand.

However, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that the Jharkhand result will have no impact on Bihar because the demography and geography are completely different in both states and NDA here under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will do far better.

Prashant questions Rahul

Meanwhile, JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor has asked Rahul Gandhi to officially oppose the Act. Tweeting his concern, Kishor said, “Thanks@rahulgandhin for joining citizens movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protects we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states.

