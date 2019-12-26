Chill strengthens its grip on Delhi, expect colder days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city continued to be in the grip of the bone-chilling cold wave on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6°C, two degrees below the season’s average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital experienced a ‘severe cold day’ on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature settled at 12.7°C, nine degrees below normal.

Weather forecasters said the city is likely to get even colder over the next 3-4 days, with the minimum temperature likely to drop to 4°C over the weekend. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.2°C, while the minimum was 4.5°C. According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the prevailing cold spell has been the longest in December since 1997.

The IMD said the national capital has recorded 10 consecutive ‘cold’ days in December, shy of the 17 recorded in 1997. In December 2014, the national capital recorded 8 ‘severe cold’ days in a row, the IMD said. While a ‘cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal, a ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5°C below normal.

“There could be a further drop in the city’s minimum temperature over the next 2 to 3 days, as cold winds will continue to blow in from the northwest. The cold wave will intensify,” Skymet said. The NCR — Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram — also experienced biting cold on Wednesday.