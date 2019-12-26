Delhi police debunk coaching centres closure rumour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case was registered in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area in connection with ‘fake’ messages about police shutting down PGs and coaching centres due to the critical law and order situation in the capital, police officials said.

A video showing a police officer telling students to not stay in the area from December 24 and January 2 in the city had gone viral on social media platforms. A notice from station house officer, Mukherjee Nagar, claiming that coaching centres and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area were being shut down was also circulated in students’ social media groups, according to the FIR.

DCP(Northwest) Vijayanta Arya, said a case was registered in this regard.