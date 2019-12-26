Delhi's Indirapuram gets new eye care centre

By Express News Service

Fulfilling its commitment towards providing better and qualitative eye care services for the masses, the Centre for Sight Group of Hospitals launched their new centre at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad recently. The centre was inaugurated by the Member of Parliament, Gen (Retd) VK Singh. A number of dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Sanjeev Sharma, president, BJP, Ghaziabad.

“Our team has always been at the forefront in spreading awareness about preventable blindness by conducting eye care awareness and eye check-up camps, especially amongst the under-privileged class. In fact, over 100 eye care/ eye disease awareness camps are conducted annually by our team of doctors who deliver lectures on disease information and share tips on eye health. These are held in educational institutions, housing societies and various residential colonies,” said Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of Hospitals, speaking on the occasion.

“These camps are organised since our focus has always been on primary and preventive eye care, for which it is important to educate people,” he added.