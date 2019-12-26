Election Commission reviews preparedness for Delhi Assembly polls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed poll preparations for Delhi assembly polls which are likely to be held early next year.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra reviewed poll preparedness.

A brief presentation was made by Chief Electoral Officer Delhi Ranbir Singh about the preparedness.

An Election Commission release said he gave status with regard to electoral rolls, manpower availability, EVMs/VVPATs, training of all election officials, and SVEEP activities focusing and targeting low-turnout areas for increasing voter turnout.



Deputy Electoral Officers, DCPs, joint CPs Chairman NDMC, MCD Commissioner and CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies were among those present.

The commission also held a separate meeting with the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi.

The commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation. It also directed them and all other departments to give utmost priority to the election work so as to ensure successful conduct of the election.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, who is State Police Nodal Officer made a presentation about the law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and action planned by Delhi Police to enforce all the measures as mandated by the Commission.

The full commission also reviewed the status of preparation at the level of districts.

The release said that all DEOs along with their respective DCPs gave detailed presentations of their districts.