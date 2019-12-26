Eye on polls, Delhi Congress chief drops power sop

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday said his party would offer monthly subsidy on electricity consumption up to 600 units if voted to power. The remark drew a prompt reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said his government’s “good work” over the last five years seems to have compelled other parties to follow the lead.

Addressing a public meeting in North Delhi’s Wazirpur industrial area on Wednesday, Chopra said that if his party forms the government after the assembly elections early next year, it would give a “relief” on electricity consumption of up to 600 units every month.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “I am happy the other parties are also adopting the good works of AAP government. It is a good thing. But first, the Congress should implement this in all states where they are in power. Otherwise, this would mean little more than a ‘jumla’ (poll promise).” The AAP government provides free power to consumers who burn up to 200 units every month. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units get 50 per cent subsidy.

In response to the CM’s tweet, Chopra said the AAP government is only carrying forward the power subsidy scheme introduced by the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government. “I promise the Congress will enhance this relief till up to 600 units. It would figure as one of our key promises in the manifesto,” he said.

On Tuesday, Chopra met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a timely decision on the formation of the screening committee, which would decide the candidates for the Assembly elections.

Senior party functionaries, privy to the goings-on at the meeting, said, Sonia agreed to make a formal announcement of the panel by this week. The Assembly polls are scheduled in February next year.

A senior Delhi Congress leader said the party’s local leadership has also decided to put together sub-committees to manage and supervise its election-preparedness and campaign, social media outreach and shape its manifesto, in the Assembly polls.

“We want to finalise our candidates for all 70 (Assembly) seats well in advance so that they have enough time to reach out to as many voters as they can. Our party president has given her nod to formation of the screening committee in the next few days,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said.