Home Cities Delhi

Eye on polls, Delhi Congress chief drops power sop

Says party to offer subsidy on power consumption of up to 600 units

Published: 26th December 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Subhash Chopra (centre) faces an uphill battle to revive Congress in Delhi.

Subhash Chopra (centre) faces an uphill battle to revive Congress in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday said his party would offer monthly subsidy on electricity consumption up to 600 units if voted to power. The remark drew a prompt reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said his government’s “good work” over the last five years seems to have compelled other parties to follow the lead.

Addressing a public meeting in North Delhi’s Wazirpur industrial area on Wednesday, Chopra said that if his party forms the government after the assembly elections early next year, it would give a “relief” on electricity consumption of up to 600 units every month.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “I am happy the other parties are also adopting the good works of AAP government. It is a good thing. But first, the Congress should implement this in all states where they are in power. Otherwise, this would mean little more than a ‘jumla’ (poll promise).” The AAP government provides free power to consumers who burn up to 200 units every month. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units get 50 per cent subsidy.

In response to the CM’s tweet, Chopra said the AAP government is only carrying forward the power subsidy scheme introduced by the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government. “I promise the Congress will enhance this relief till up to 600 units. It would figure as one of our key promises in the manifesto,” he said.

On Tuesday, Chopra met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a timely decision on the formation of the screening committee, which would decide the candidates for the Assembly elections.
Senior party functionaries, privy to the goings-on at the meeting, said, Sonia agreed to make a formal announcement of the panel by this week. The Assembly polls are scheduled in February next year.

A senior Delhi Congress leader said the party’s local leadership has also decided to put together sub-committees to manage and supervise its election-preparedness and campaign, social media outreach and shape its manifesto, in the Assembly polls.

“We want to finalise our candidates for all 70 (Assembly) seats well in advance so that they have enough time  to reach out to as many voters as they can. Our party president has given her nod to formation of the screening committee in the next few days,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Subhash Chopra Delhi Congress Delhi assembly elections
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp