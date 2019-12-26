Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks AIIMS response on cancer patient's plea to provide treatment

The plea said the woman's son went to the oncology department at AIIMS on December 6, where he came to know about the process for getting an appointment with the doctor.

Published: 26th December 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AIIMS on a plea by a woman, suffering from fourth stage of esophageal cancer, seeking direction to the hospital to provide her medical treatment.

Justice Navin Chawla, in an interim order, asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to examine and render full treatment to the woman if she goes there till January 16.

"Till the next day of hearing, in case the petitioner (woman) produces herself for examination/ treatment before the respondent no. 2 (AIIMS), it shall examine and render full treatment to the petitioner," the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on January 16.

52-year-old Shashi Bala filed a petition in the high court seeking direction to the AIIMS to provide her treatment according to her present medical condition and after considering her previous reports and tests conducted in two different hospitals.

Esophageal cancer is the one arising from the esophagus -- the food pipe that runs between the throat and the stomach.

Advocates Lalit Naagar and Ashish Negi, appearing for the woman, also sought direction to the central government to frame guidelines to be followed by government hospitals wherein no patient should be denied medical treatment if he/ she is earlier treated at some other hospital.

"Denial to admit or treat the woman, who is suffering from fourth stage of cancer, is violation of her fundamental rights. The condition of the woman is weak and fragile and if she is not treated by AIIMS, she might lose her life. Failure by AIIMS to provide timely medical treatment to a needy person abrogates his/ her right to life guaranteed under Article 21," the plea said.

It said the woman was earlier being treated at Batra Hospital and thereafter at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre but the treatment was not satisfactory.

The plea said the woman's son went to the oncology department at AIIMS on December 6, where he came to know about the process for getting an appointment with the doctor.

He got to know that his mother's case comes under Gastro-Intestinal Clinic where a team of doctors will see patients and their reports on December 11.

On December 11, he visited AIIMS again to show the reports and the doctors refused treatment saying they would not "entertain or take outside cases," the plea alleged.

It claimed that the doctors said they only take those cases where the patient directly comes to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi HC cancer treatment
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp