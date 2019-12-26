Home Cities Delhi

Homeless take refuge in night shelters as Delhi reels under cold wave

A minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam on Christmas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning on Saturday.

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/arun Kumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Homeless people here took refuge in night shelters as biting cold conditions persisted in the national capital.

A minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam on Christmas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

IMD, in its weather forecast, also predicted that dense to very dense fog in many pockets is very likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next five days.As far as air quality in Delhi is concerned, the overall AQI was recorded at 327, which falls in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The air quality was in 'very poor' category in Anand Vihar, Lodhi Road, and India Gate areas, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI at Anand Vihar and Lodhi Road docked at 345 and 319, respectively, both of which fall in the 'very poor' category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Homeless cold wave Winter
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp