PM takes aim at AAP over water, DJB says over 4,000 samples were found safe

The DJB collected over 4,200 water samples from across the national capital and more than 98 percent of them were found fit for drinking.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there is a sense that the people of Delhi are “dissatisfied” with the quality of potable water supplied to them and flagged it as a cause for concern.
Speaking at the launch of the Atal Jal Mission, a nationwide initiative to boost flagging groundwater levels, in Delhi on Wednesday, the PM said, “There’s been a lot of talk lately over the quality of drinking water in Delhi. Serious concerns are being raised that water in our national capital isn’t safe for drinking. It is, indeed, worrisome.”

His remarks, aimed at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, come ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. Reacting to the PM’s remark, DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said, “If the Prime Minister feels there is any issue related to water quality, he should give us the exact locations. We will address them.”

He said that during a recent drive, the DJB collected over 4,200 water samples from across the national capital and more than 98 per cent of them were found fit for drinking.

Drinking water, which directly concerns public health, has not only emerged as a big talking point ahead of the elections but has also pit the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a fierce blame game.
Citing a report by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which said the city’s potable water isn’t safe for consumption, the BJP hit out at the ruling AAP, accusing it of toying with public health. The BIS report was based on a study of drinking water samples collected from across the city. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), dismissed the report, calling it a conspiracy.

