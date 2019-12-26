Spreading some joy through dance, gifts

By Express News Service

AS a part of its efforts of giving back to the local community, short video social platform Kuaishou celebrated Christmas with the children of the Desire Society Orphanage in Noida.

The event began with dance performances by popular Kwai (international version of Kuaishou) influencers, in which children also participated. A painting workshop was then organised for the kids. Later, gifts were given to kids while the orphanage was supplied with items like clothes, sports gear, toys and food products.

“The smiles that came on the faces of kids were really heart-warming. This is a small effort by us and we hope to undertake more such activities in the future,” said Wu Yan, Head of global operations at Kuaishou Technology, adding that this was their way of spending some quality time with the children and spread joy. “Kwai aims to serve Indian users, providing a platform for all people to consume content and share their day-to-day life, their hidden talents and funny stories,” she said.

Kwai influencer Kunal Sharma, 22, who has more than one lakh followers on his profile said that he simply loves the app. “Kwai has many useful features like the camera effects, the filters, and the ‘magic face’ feature, which make it very easy to make short videos,” he said.

A survey within the app shows that the most popular category among Indian users is comedy videos, followed by music and dancing. Shayari and motivation content are also very popular on Kwai. Yan said the company aims to provide users with quality products that are truly in sync with the local culture.