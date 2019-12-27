Home Cities Delhi

40 rescued from blaze in Krishna Nagar building 

The four-storey building with a single staircase had plastic-waste material on the ground floor and the upper floors were residences.

Locals stand outside the building in Krishna Nagar which was engulfed in flames in the wee hours of Thursday.

Locals stand outside the building in Krishna Nagar which was engulfed in flames in the wee hours of Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another fire tragedy was averted by timely action taken by DFS that rescued 40 personnel from a burning building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar here on Thursday. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call reporting the fire was received at 2.10 am. A total of five tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 4 am.

“We got the right information and sent adequate fire tenders. Fire tenders reached very quickly and started dousing the fire and rescuing the people simultaneously,” Garg said. On Monday, nine people were killed in a fire at a residential building in Kirari whose ground floor was being used for commercial purposes.

With a similar arrangement, the Krishna Nagar fire was an easier operation for fire police, Garg adding that all the occupants of the building went to the terrace and rescue operation was easy in comparison with the previous incidents.

The four-storey building with a single staircase had plastic-waste material on the ground floor and the upper floors were residences. However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier this month, 43 workers died in a fire at a factory in north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area. The building violated all security norms and fire brigade struggled to douse the blaze, as the staircase was covered with the stock and the lanes were narrow. The cause of fire was a short circuit on the second floor of the four-storey building.

