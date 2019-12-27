Delhi 2020 elections: AAP manifesto will be released between Jan 15-20, says CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will make its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections after getting feedbacks from the people through public events.

“It (the manifesto) will be released between January 15 and 20, and would include issues raised by the people during their interactions with the party,” he said at a town hall meeting in Pitampura.

Kejriwal asserted that in the coming five years, the key focus of his government would be making Delhi free of traffic congestion and providing 24-hour drinking water through taps to households. The chief minister also drank tap water which was said to be from a household in the residential area of North West Delhi.

“We implemented the Odd-Even scheme to reduce pollution levels in Delhi. We also got to know that the scheme was resolving the issues of traffic congestion across the state. Traffic and travel time reduced significantly during the implementation of the scheme. Steps in various directions are needed to resolve the issue of traffic congestion in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. “The government has designated a consultant to create a list of locations in Delhi where there are daily traffic jams. The consultants will provide us with a road map or a report within 9-10 months on how to solve the problem of traffic congestion in these locations.”

At the town hall meeting, Kejriwal said that he also aspired to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world in the next five years. The chief minister assured the audience that the people-centric schemes such as free water and electricity will continue till the time the AAP government is in power in Delhi.

Union Minister takes potshots at CM

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused the AAP of trying to create hurdles in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). “He (Kejriwal) has prioritised his ego and the name of a scheme. He has sacrificed the scheme for his ego,” Puri said, alleging that Kejriwal is “a flop”.