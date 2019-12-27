Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University plea against high-rise on North Campus junked

The DU did not get its act together even after dismissal of its first plea and filed the consequential intra-court appeal before a two-judge bench of the high court after a delay of 916 days.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea of Delhi University (DU) on account of inordinate delay in challenging a 2011 decision of the DDA allowing a private real estate firm to construct a high-rise in the university campus without any height restriction. On May 12, 2011, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allowed M/S Young Builders (P) Ltd to construct a housing society in the north campus of Delhi University.

Out of total three hectares land, which was earlier given to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) by the Ministry of Defence for construction of the Metro station, two hectares was leased out to the private firm for building the society.The Delhi University moved a plea before a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court after a delay of seven to eight years. The bench took note of the “delay” and dismissed DU’s plea on April 27, 2015.

Assailing the DDA’s action to allow a high-rise building inside the campus, the DU sought condonation of delay in filing the first plea and the appeal in the high court. The DU said the permission sought by M/s Young Builders Private Limited for construction of a group housing society in the university enclave was violative of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and was against the larger public interest, “given the fact that the project site in question and its vicinity are within the North Campus and that it contains historical buildings”.

With PTI inputs

