Entry, exit gates at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg metro station reopens after protests

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station reopened and trains started to halt at the station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. "All entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are open. Normal service has resumed," the DMRC tweeted.

Security Update



All entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are open.



— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 27, 2019

Earlier today, security was beefed up and patrolling has been intensified across north-east Delhi to avoid any untoward incident ahead or after the Friday prayers. As a precautionary measure, the metro station was closed since morning.

The precautions have been taken after a massive protest had broken out in the Jama Masjid area in Delhi against the amended citizenship Act last week following the Friday prayers.

(With inputs from ANI)