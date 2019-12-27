Entry, exit gates at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg metro station reopens after protests
Earlier today, security was beefed up and patrolling has been intensified across north-east Delhi to avoid any untoward incident ahead or after the Friday prayers.
NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station reopened and trains started to halt at the station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. "All entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are open. Normal service has resumed," the DMRC tweeted.
The precautions have been taken after a massive protest had broken out in the Jama Masjid area in Delhi against the amended citizenship Act last week following the Friday prayers.
