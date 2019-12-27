Shah goes boom boom at Kejriwal, AAP returns fire

Home Cities Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took pot- shots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a clear indicator that gloves were off in the battle for the Delhi Assembly.

Published: 27th December 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 09:54 AM

Amit Shah interacts with fellow cabinet colleague Hardeep Singh Puri at an east Delhi event on Thursday. Also seen is L-G Anil Baijal.

Amit Shah interacts with fellow cabinet colleague Hardeep Singh Puri at an east Delhi event on Thursday. Also seen is L-G Anil Baijal. (Photo| EPS/Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took pot- shots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a clear indicator that gloves were off in the battle for the Delhi Assembly. Speaking at the foundation stone laying event for the east Delhi hub being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah said, “Kejriwal has started a new trend. He does no work but takes credit for what others do. I saw an advertisement yesterday (Wednesday), saying his government would provide potable water to each household (in the city). He was sitting right next to me at the Independence Day function where the prime minister announced that the central government would provide pure water to every household in the country by 2024.”

Stepping up his attack on the CM, the home minister said, “Did he made budgetary allocations for water supply? Seeing the PM make an announcement that he would provide clean water to every household, Kejriwal too, jumped in to take credit.”Praising East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, Shah urged people to vote for “equally hard-working” MLAs when Delhi goes to polls next year.

“If there’s any stumbling block to Delhi’s development, it is the Kejriwal government. They put a stop to the Ayushman Bharat scheme. They said not enough people would be covered by this scheme. Kejriwal is the CM and has all facilities at his disposal. But not everyone has what he does,” Shah said.

Responding to Shah’s stinging barb, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “To say the AAP did nothing in five years is a classic illustration of how far removed they (BJP) are from ground reality. BJP is the epitome of negative politics. They can’t see development work that is making headlines globally.”

