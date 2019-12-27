Underground reservoir inaugurated by CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated an underground reservoir in the Mahipalpur area, which comes within the ambit of Bijwasan Assembly constituency. It is believed that the reservoir would resolve the water crisis plaguing locals. With a water holding capacity of 60 lakh litres, the reservoir would also provide clean water to residents in the Vasant Kunj area.

“Residents here have suffered a lot in their quest for clean water. Now, this reservoir would solve their problems. We also had to face obstacles while carrying out installation work. But now, new pipelines have been laid and within 10 to 15 days, clean water would be made available to residents,” Kejriwal said.