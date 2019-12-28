Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir reaches PM Modi’s home in Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg

Amid heavy security, protesters marched to Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence demanding the release of Bhim Army chief; stopped before they could reach

Published: 28th December 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jor Bagh in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Protesters during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jor Bagh in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protesters and Bhim Army members marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to oppose the amended citizenship act were stopped in the way by police on Friday.

Amid heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters, including Bhim Army members, started their march from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en route the PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

After offering Friday prayers at the mosque, some of the protesters participated in the march with their hands tied, saying they did it so that they could not be blamed for violence and arson during the protest.

Meanwhile, 357 protesters, mostly JNU students, were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations. While addressing the gathering near Jor Bagh Metro station, Ziyaussalam, a journalist, appealed to the nation for peaceful protests.

“This is the fight for the national flag. Those who didn’t respect Tiranga after independence hadn’t participated in the independence struggle. The idea was to send a message that we are all together. Shia, Sunni, and people from other communities. The government intends to divide us but we are united against it. The cry is for an Ambedkar rashtra against a Hindu rashtra. We will not submit any documents for NPR which is a gateway for NRC,” he told this newspaper.

A protester holds a placard  as she is detained by the Delhi Police during a demonstration against the new Citizenship law at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Over 300 protesters were rounded up by the police as they attempted to gherao UP Bhawan on Friday | Shekhar yadav

Mohibullah, imam from a mosque in Parliament Street, said, “The country’s citizens are not being treated as citizens, what country are we turning into? They are misleading the majority to target the minority. We are fighting for the country. We drove the British away but their agents are still in India,” he said.

He further said that the idea of Hindu Rashtra that the government is endorsing now should have been an election agenda as now it is misguiding the masses.

The protest outside UP Bhawan was carried out in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC and the protesters didn’t have any permission, police said.

“They were asked not to carry out their protest. When the protesters didn’t follow the directions of police, they were detained,” said a police officer.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students from political groups on the campus, had called for a “gherao” of the UP Bhawan.

Protests in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh

Friday passed off peacefully in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas, as no fresh incidents of violence took place.

While Jamia students offered prayers in the Jamia mosques, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh area chose to offer prayers at the site of the protests.

There was no police presence at the site and the protesters were manning the traffic and passersby at Jamia Millia Islamia

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army PM Modi residence Chandra Shekhar Aazad
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp