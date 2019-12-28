CAA stir: Jamia panel writes to UP governor, seeking CM Yogi’s resignation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) has written to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh demanding action against the “brutalities” of the UP Police and UP government in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).The ‘Memorandum Against the Unlawful Acts of the Uttar Pradesh Government’ demands `1 crore compensation for the kin of those killed in UP and state government jobs to the family members of the same.

The memorandum asks the concerned authorities to consider the demands of JCC in view of the following “facts”. “It has been widely reported in media that not less than 67 shops have been seized in Muzaffarnagar alone, over 700 people have been arrested, over 5000 have been abducted ...at least 20 people have lost their lives in the state and 21000 have been booked in fabricated cases,” it reads.

Restoring the college campuses and universities including AMU and Banaras Hindu University, the memorandum demands the release of all “political prisoners”.

Besides restoring banned internet, the JCC demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia students on Friday observed a day-long hunger strike against alleged police brutality during the anti-CAA protests.

The students demanded an impartial judicial inquiry into the deaths and violent action during the agitation, release of illegally detained protestors and the arrest of those involved in violence. The students were joined by members of the public in their protest against the “outrightly discriminatory” Citizenship Amendment Act and the “genocidal step” of creating an NRC, they said.