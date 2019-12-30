Home Cities Delhi

BJP lying about regularising illegal colonies: AAP 

CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre’s scheme will not regularise unauthorised colonies.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain addresses a press conference at AAP HQ in New Delhi on Sunday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain addresses a press conference at AAP HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of lying to the residents of the city about regularisation of unauthorised colonies, for political gains.

Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia’s tweet in which he shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) from DDA website on unauthorised colonies, CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre’s scheme will not regularise unauthorised colonies.

“DDA website says that Centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings” the CM said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “DDA in its website clearly mentions — This policy is not for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies nor of the structures therein. BJP misled the people by placing hoardings that claim 1,731 colonies have been regularised.”  

The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi but in response to another question it says it is neither regularisation of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein.

According to the party, DDA’s Unauthorised Colonies Cell portal was launched by the BJP government on 16th December purportedly to register residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for ownership rights.
“Central government is not doing its part. The Delhi government fulfilled all its responsibilities like laying drains, roads, sewer lines, water pipelines in unauthorised colonies.  Just before the elections, BJP is playing with the sentiments of 40 lakh people. The BJP must apologise to them” added Sisodia.

BJP sets up help desks in unregularised settlements

In yet another attempt to take political mileage out the Centre’s decision allowing ownership rights for properties in unauthorised colonies, the BJP has set up help desks in all 1,731 illegal colonies built on government or agriculture land to facilitate people seeking conveyance deed.

The help desks are equipped with computers, scanners and wifi connections provide service free of cost. BJP leaders claimed the desks deal hundreds of property owners coming for registration seeking regularisation of their houses and lands in those settlements every day.

Akhilesh Kant Jha, a BJP leader in Sangam Vihar Assembly constituencies, said that he had set up five help desks in his area, where over 200 people have got their themselves registered for the ownership right.

