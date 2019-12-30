Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Fire Services gears up for New Year Eve but urges people to be aware of emergency exits

Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on New Year Eve, they said, adding that all congested areas where footfall will be high have been covered.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

firefighters

Image of fire tenders used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the New Year Eve celebrations, the Delhi Fire Services has deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the national capital, including the posh Connaught Place, to attend to possible emergency situations, officials said on Monday.

They urged people to enquire and keep themselves aware of the emergency exits at the venues - restaurants, hotels and clubs - they would be partying on December 31.

Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on New Year Eve, they said, adding that all congested areas where footfall will be high have been covered.

Compared to last year, four more vehicles will be deployed this year, the department said.

It had received 85 fire-related calls last year, though no major incident was reported.

"This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations like South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people," said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

Two vehicles with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed in Connaught Place from 7.30 PM on December 31 to 12:30 AM since it attracts the maximum crowd on New Year Eve, he said.

"As the director of Delhi Fire Services, it is my advice that wherever you go to party kindly ensure you are aware of the emergency exits at the venue.

Because when places are heavily rushed, even a small incident can cause a major disaster," said Garg.

The main objective to deploy fire vehicles at strategic locations is to reduce the response time.

"There is heavy traffic congestion, so in case of emergency rushing vehicles from fire stations to the scene of fire becomes difficult. If fire tenders are nearby, they can swing into action immediately.

In case if we require additional, we can send enforcement accordingly," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Fire Services Delhi fire tenders Delhi New years eve
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp