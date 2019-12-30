Home Cities Delhi

Delhi weather: Respite from cold wave in 48 hours, says MeT department

The average maximum temperature was recorded in the evening at 15.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below what is considered normal for the season.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

People huddle around a small fire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter morning, near Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

People huddle around a small fire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter morning, near Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was slight relief for Delhiites on Sunday after reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years due to a change in wind direction, officials said.

The MeT department said, “As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature.”

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing “severe cold days” with the minimum temperature on Sunday morning at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 2.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The average maximum temperature was recorded in the evening at 15.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below what is considered normal for the season.

Due to the cold wave, there was dense fog in the morning at Palam which reduced visibility to 150 meters.
For Monday, the weatherman has predicted dense fog in the morning with cold day at a few places in Delhi-NCR. A significant increase in wind speed is also expected from Tuesday evening under influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in lower level, the department said.    

Light rain is expected over during night from January 1 to January 3, 2020 and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020, it added. The city had recorded the season’s coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

13 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
At least 13 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Sunday. According to the Northern Railways, the Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by over six hours and 15 minutes, followed by the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express which was late by six hours and the Puru-New Delhi Purushottan Express by 5.5 hours

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi weather Delhi temperature
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp