Home Cities Delhi

Free bus rides for women to continue for five years if AAP returns to power: Kejriwal

The Delhi CM and AAP chief made the announcement at a function to lay the foundation of a 1,164-bed super-speciality hospital that will come up in Siraspur on G T Karnal Road.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a program ' Ex-servicemen with Kejriwal' at Constitution Club in New Delhi Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a program ' Ex-servicemen with Kejriwal' at Constitution Club in New Delhi Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government's schemes for free ride for women in DTC buses and free electricity up to 200 units for Delhiites will continue for the next five years if the party returns to power, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He made the announcement at a function held here to lay the foundation of a 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital that will come up in Siraspur on G T Karnal Road.

"All other parties keep criticising me that I give everything free to people. They say the government will run into losses. Now we have also made DTC bus rides free for women. The opposition party criticised us for this," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said his government "spent Rs 140 crore to make DTC bus rides free for women, while the chief minister of Gujarat has just bought a Rs 190-crore aircraft for his personal use".

"I did not buy an airplane for myself. I waived the bus fare for our sisters. We have given free facilities to the people by saving on extravagant spending. We are providing 24 hours free electricity. Electricity bill of most people are coming out nil," he claimed.

"Each MP gets four thousand units of electricity free but when the poor get 200 units of electricity free, then these 'netas' have a problem," he said.

"The opposition is saying that all these schemes will stop after the election. Today I am announcing that when our government returns to power, the free services will all continue even for the next five years. You will get 200 units of electricity free for the next five years," Kejriwal said.

On the new facility to be built, Kejriwal claimed, "land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago.

Governments of all parties came and went but all of them cheated the people".

Today the AAP government is going to build a modern super-speciality hospital with a capacity of 2,700 beds in two phases, he said.

"In the first phase, a hospital of 1,164 beds will be built. After this 1,500 more beds will be added. This hospital will be of 2,700 beds. For this, the government has released Rs 487 crore. Hospital construction will begin in January. The hospital will be built in 36 months. I will come after 36 months and inaugurate the hospital," he said, exuding confidence ahead of the polls due early next year.

Simultaneously, the work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur area for which funds have been sanctioned, Kejriwal added.

"We have done a lot of work in the last five years. We are working 24 hours a day. The vehicle of development in Delhi had come to a halt. In the last 70 years, the governments of the other parties did nothing," he claimed, adding, "now we are driving the development of Delhi at full speed. Now we cannot afford to hit the brakes".

PWD's chief engineer P K Vats said the hospital will have two basement levels and 11 storeys from the ground.

"It will be spread over 92,286 sqm and it will be a green building. It will have a solar power generating capacity of 20 kw. There will be two diesel generator sets on standby in case of power failure. This hospital will be fully air-conditioned," he said.

"It will have 26 elevators. Rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to conserve water. 950 KLD sewerage treatment plant will be set up there. There will be 24 operation theatres and 18 ICUs," he said.

"The hospital will serve the people of northwest and north Delhi. It will also prove useful for providing emergency care for victims of accidents on GT Karnal Road. The estimated time for completion is 36 months," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP DTC buses
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp