Home Cities Delhi

Major pre-poll setback to Arvind Kejriwal as AAP leader Gugan Singh rejoins BJP

Singh, who contested on AAP ticket from the northwest seat, lost to Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. 

Published: 30th December 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gugan Singh Ranga joins BJP in presence of senior Union minister Prakash Javadekar Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and MPs Parvesh Verma and Vijay Goel in New Delhi Monday

AAP leader Gugan Singh Ranga joins BJP in presence of senior Union minister Prakash Javadekar Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and MPs Parvesh Verma and Vijay Goel in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few weeks before the assembly elections in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha candidate from North-west Delhi Gugan Singh on Monday returned to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and union minister and in-charge of the city unit for the polls Prakash Javadekar.

The development is a major setback to AAP. Singh was elected as MLA from Bawana seat, one of the 12 reserved seats for Scheduled Castes in 2013 as BJP candidate. He is a prominent Dalit face of the saffron party in the outer Delhi areas.

He stood second in 2015 polls, losing to AAP legislator Ved Parkash — a former BJP leader, who jumped ship ahead of the assembly polls.

In 2017, Singh joined AAP just before Bawana bypoll and defeated Prakash.

"No one stays happy and comfortable in other's house, I had to tolerate for two-and-a-half years in AAP. No leader gets due respect in AAP," Singh said after joining BJP. 

Singh, who contested on AAP ticket from the northwest seat, lost to Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. 

Welcoming Singh, Javadekar said BJP is a party with a difference as no leader is discriminated here.

"AAP has been exposed. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was considered revolutionary however it has been proved, they don't practice what they preach,"he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gugan Singh AAP Lok Sabha candidate Delhi elections AAP BJP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp