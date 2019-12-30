Home Cities Delhi

Mind (Y)our language

In comparison, the Oxford English Dictionary is a 140-year-old “living document”, while the first print edition of the Merriam-Webster came out in 1828.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

It’s only words, and words are all they have, to take your attention away (from cat videos; for like a minute).

That is the inaccurate phrasing of the classic Bee Gee’s single, perpetuated by pop collectiveBoyzone, namely, Words. And words are all that dictionaries (whether online or now online-d) have to remind you that they contribute to everything from settling spelling bees to solving Scrabble squabbles to Googling your particular ailment of the day, month, or year. And like with timescales, there are a lot of different word scenarios.

This is why every word repository worth its noun, er, Salt, chooses and publishes a Word Of The Year (WOTY) in December to remind us what the world was talking about, and to remind us that these publishers exist.

They choose words of the year even, just to remind you that they still matter. If Pantone, a company that began in 1962 can select a colour of the year, for many years now, how could dictionaries be left behind? How else are we going to spell the word colour for instance?

In comparison, the Oxford English Dictionary is a 140-year-old “living document”, while the first print edition of the Merriam-Webster came out in 1828.

Meanwhile, Dictionary.com was started in 1995, and its word for 2019 is existential, which, to be entirely honest, is our favourite. As a characterisation of 2019, it’s positively ‘woke’ (which was the most used word of the year according to the Global Language Monitor).

There are a surfeit of entities that publish their own nominations, but alas dear reader, a newspaper article only has so many words.

Climate Emergency
The Oxford English Dictionary, that storied publisher and distributor of reams of paper devoted to printing out the spelling and descriptions of words, chose the phrase ‘climate emergency’ as its word of the year. Given that it’s been churning out copies since the near beginning of the industrial era, it makes sense that it chose two words rather than one to mark a year embattled in climate change. Irony may have been a better choice, and used less paper and industrial production.

They
In a year that people of all ethnicities, sexual identities, religious and or secular beliefs, and nationalities struggled to raise their voices in a chorus of unity, the Merriam-Webster dictionary chose the gender non-binary term, ‘they’, as their word of the year. While it is admittedly meant to highlight the issue of Trans-rights, which has served as such a clarion call for social rights warriors all over, it also simultaneously succeeds in isolating people as a special case. Wasn’t the whole idea of the movement meant to show that they are us and we are them, and
that any apostrophes unnecessary?

Existential
It is only fitting that we all seem to be in a crisis by the same name. Even more
illuminatingly, this is the word of the year chosen by a digital entity.

Are we all then at a loss of words?

2019 WOTY
Oxford English Dictionary: Climate Emergency
Merriam-Webster Dictionary: they
Collins’ Dictionary: Climate strike
Cambridge Dictionary: Upcycling
Dictionary.com: Existential

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Word Of The Year
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp