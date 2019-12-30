Home Cities Delhi

Minor fire at PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg; situation under control: Officials

The fire which broke out at the SPG reception area at Lok Kalyan Marg did not affect PM's residence or office, PMO said.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

A fire fighting truck stands parket at Lok Kalyan Marg after dousing a blaze at the SPG reception area in New Delhi Monday Dec. 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the prime minister but his residence and office were not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The fire has been brought under control, the PMO added.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," the PMO tweeted.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is mandated to guard the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister resides at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

His residential complex also has an office of the SPG where the fire broke out.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they did not receive any call at their control room.

However, the local fire station received a call from the PMO House at 7:30 pm regarding the fire, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site but they were returned from the main gate as the fire was doused by the internal security staff, he said.

"As per the protocol, fire tenders were rushed along with senior officers to the site. However, fire tenders were returned from the main gate. It seems this call was given as a precautionary measure. As per information available there was a small fire in UPS (uninterruptible power supply)," Garg said.

TAGS
Lok Kalyan Marg Prime Minister's Office PMO Special Protection Group
