Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that he will make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls, saying though a lot of work has been done by his government during its present term, much more needs to be achieved in the coming years.

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," he said.

"We took a number of steps. The first step was providing 24-hour electricity which reduced the use of generators and reduced pollution caused by them. We also held tree plantation drives that helped in increasing tree cover," the CM said.

Thirdly, the central govt has constructed the East-West Peripheral Highway on the outskirts of Delhi, which has reduced the number of trucks and goods carriers bypassing Delhi at nights.

This has led to reduced pollution levels in the city.

"But in the next five years a lot more needs to be done," he added.

ALSO READ | BJP hits out at AAP, accuse Kejriwal of depriving Delhiites of Centre's health scheme benefits

Responding to a question, Kejriwal promised to make bus rides free for students after elections.

"We promise to make the bus ride passes for students as well in our next term in Delhi," he said.

The other promises made by him included providing drinking water straight from taps, and preventing sealing drives when the AAP wins MCD elections.

"I have done whatever I could to stop the sealing of shops. The jurisdiction of the sealing process lies with the MCD and the central government. But if you trust us and give us a mandate in the next MCD elections as well, I assure you that I will resolve the sealing process," he said.

Kejriwal said he is the chief minister of everyone whether they are from BJP or Congress, responding after being praised for his 'Farishtey' scheme launched in October to felicitate people who take road accident victims to hospitals.

Taking a dig at BJP's recently released 'Aarop Patra' (chargesheet), Kejriwal said now it is certain that AAP is forming the government in Delhi.

"AAP is always open to positive criticism and suggestions, therefore, we will study the charge sheet filed by the BJP against the AAP government and take the positive suggestions. We also invite the BJP leaders to give us feedback and we will add their suggestions to our manifesto and work on them."

The BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfil the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad takes on Kejriwal government on Ayushman Bharat scheme, sedition issue

On the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said just by making statements work would not happen in unauthorised colonies.

Emphasising the importance of cleanliness, he said Delhi is the country's capital and it doesn't look good that garbage is spread everywhere.

"If re-elected we will ensure that Delhi is cleaned in the next five years," he said.

Kejriwal said if AAP is able to form the government again, then it will continue all the free provision schemes for the people.

"These schemes are not limited to elections. The opposition has made it clear that they will scrap all the free schemes launched by us. If you vote for us, these provisions will continue," he said.

Ahead of assembly polls early next year, the AAP is holding town hall meetings to interact with the public and discuss their policies of the past five years.

This was the third town hall meeting.

The first was held on December 27 and the second on December 28.

These meetings were aimed at discussing 'AAP ka Report Card' which was recently launched by Kejriwal.

During the event, Kejriwal interacted with the public, answered questions and presented the report card featuring the top ten achievements of the Delhi government in the past five years.