Chief secretary reviews preparedness for Delhi 2020 elections

NEW DELHI: State Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Monday held a coordination meeting with officials from all departments and emphasised upon the need of proper coordination at ground level for smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.

The meeting which was called to review preparedness for the polls was attended by chief electoral officer, police commissioner, senior officials of the government and the Delhi Police, all district election officers and district DCPs.

The chief secretary directed the urban development secretary and director (local bodies) to ensure that polling stations are set up as per specifications of the Election Commission and all assured minimum facilities, including ramps of specific gradient and sufficient toilets, must be provided.

“All works related with the election has to be given top-most priority and every department’s officers, including all DEOs and DCPs, must ensure that henceforth full attention and focus should be given to the election work,” said an official statement.

He requested the principal secretary (finance) to expeditiously approve election-related proposals of the office of CEO and DEOs and to provide sufficient funds for the DEOs as per requirement.

He also asked the police commissioner to mobilise adequate CAPF and home guards, and to make all provisions of medical treatment, including cashless treatment.

The leading political players in the national capital — AAP, BJP and the Congress — have already hit campaign for the Assembly elections. While the AAP has been peddling its schemes in the hope of a fresh mandate, the Opposition claimed it failed the people.