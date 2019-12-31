Home Cities Delhi

Chief secretary reviews preparedness for Delhi 2020 elections

The leading political players in the national capital — AAP, BJP and the Congress — have already hit campaign for the Assembly elections.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Monday held a coordination meeting with officials from all departments and emphasised upon the need of proper coordination at ground level for smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.

The meeting which was called to review preparedness for the polls was attended by chief electoral officer, police commissioner, senior officials of the government and the Delhi Police, all district election officers and district DCPs.

The chief secretary directed the urban development secretary and director (local bodies) to ensure that polling stations are set up as per specifications of the Election Commission and all assured minimum facilities, including ramps of specific gradient and sufficient toilets, must be provided.

“All works related with the election has to be given top-most priority and every department’s officers, including all DEOs and DCPs, must ensure that henceforth full attention and focus should be given to the election work,” said an official statement.

He requested the principal secretary (finance) to expeditiously approve election-related proposals of the office of CEO and DEOs and to provide sufficient funds for the DEOs as per requirement.
He also asked the police commissioner to mobilise adequate CAPF and home guards, and to make all provisions of medical treatment, including cashless treatment.

The leading political players in the national capital — AAP, BJP and the Congress — have already hit campaign for the Assembly elections. While the AAP has been peddling its schemes in the hope of a fresh mandate, the Opposition claimed it failed the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi 2020 elections Delhi polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp