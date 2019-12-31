Home Cities Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone to Paharganj to help an elderly woman in distress.

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal's mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday.

The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone to Paharganj to help an elderly woman in distress, a DCW member said.

Police informed Maliwal on Tuesday morning that her phone has been recovered and a 25-year-old man Rohan alias Vinod arrested on charges of theft.

The stolen phone was put under surveillance and its location was detected.

This led to Rohan's arrest, police said.

CCTV camera footage was also examined, they said, adding that Rohan was arrested in connection with a snatching case this year.

Maliwal thanked police for its quick response and recovering her phone.

"Last night, I had gone to Paharganj to rescue an elderly woman. At the same time my phone was stolen from my pocket. After giving a complaint to the police, they caught the culprit in the night and got me my phone back. Thank you @DelhiPolice and SHO Paharganj for the quick action," the DCW chief tweeted.

