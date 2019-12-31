Delhi government to pay board examination fees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and in the Delhi Cantonment area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

He said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held on the same day. The government will also hold extra classes to focus on teaching mathematics, he said.

The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students, following a hike in the fees by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“It was decided that the Delhi government will bear the board examination fees of all the students belonging to the Delhi government schools. Now, government schools situated in the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas have also included under the purview of this decision,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He was earlier a council member of the NDMC. This announcement comes ahead of the Delhi polls to be held early next year.

(With PTI inputs)