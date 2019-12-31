Let BJP send suggestions to make city better: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keen to reach out to the maximum number of voters ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his third town hall meeting at the Rohtas Nagar constituency on Monday.

Addressing the audience, he said his government, if voted back, would work to make the national capital pollution-free over the next five years.

“Over the last five years, pollution has been reduced by 25 per cent. Even a few years back, power cut was a major grouse of residents and around 6 lakh generators, which are considered as pollution abettors, were used for long hours during outages,” the CM said.

“However, since there are no power cuts in Delhi now, the generators have become redundant,” Kejriwal told the audience.

Countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently came out with a ‘charge sheet’ against the AAP government, Kejriwal said, “We are open to criticism, but it should be constructive. We invite the BJP to send us suggestions. We will add them to our manifesto and work on fulfilling them.”