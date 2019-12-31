Home Cities Delhi

Low wind speed pushes Delhi air quality to ‘severe’ again

SAFAR predicted that approaching western disturbance surface winds are likely to pick up and improved ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively.

India Gate fog

Delhi is likely to receive light rains with the sky generally remaining cloudy. (Photo | Paveen Neg, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The overall air quality in the national Capital was under “severe” category on Monday evening, as per Centre’s SAFAR.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) which showed the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 433 while the PM 10 was 469 and toxic PM 2.5 level was recorded to be 289.

The air quality has been affected due to low wind speed. However, SAFAR predicted that approaching western disturbance surface winds are likely to pick up and improved ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively.

“The overall Delhi AQI is in the severe category on 30 December morning. AQI is forecasted to improve to higher end of the poor category by 31st December. Significant improvement in AQI towards the middle-end of very poor is expecting by the new year day (1st January 2020),” SAFAR stated.

As per SAFAR-model, the top three air pollution hot spots of Delhi are likely to be Vinobapuri, Okhla and Badarpur on Tuesday.

According to CPCB, the AQI in several areas of the city dropped with  Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 474, ITO at 449, Mandir Marg at 450, Okhla Phase II at 487 and Nehru Nagar at 485. 

