Scores gather at Left sit-in against citizenship law, near Delhi's Jantar Mantar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Braving severe cold, protesters massed near the Jantar Mantar for a dharna against the amended citizenship Act and the Centre’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday. The sit-in was organised by Left parties.

Scores came out on the streets in a show of solidarity with fellow CAA and NRC protesters across the country, who faced alleged police brutality, over the last few weeks.

Protests against the prickly citizenship law have been marked by widespread arson and pitched battles between demonstrator and the police.

Holding up posters, banners and placards, seeking rollback of CAA and NRC, as well as the National Population Register (NPR), the protesters raised slogans against the police, accusing them of committing “atrocities” on peaceful protestors.

“We are not going to give in. Police brutality cannot silence us. What happened in Uttar Pradesh was shameful. Even in Delhi, the violence on the streets bore testimony to the brutal police crackdown on democratic protests. CAA and NRC represent a ploy to divide people on the basis of religion,” Kamalika Sarkar, a PhD student at Delhi University, said.