Home Cities Delhi

Scores gather at Left sit-in against citizenship law, near Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Braving severe cold, protesters massed near the Jantar Mantar for a dharna against the amended citizenship Act and the Centre’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Road blocks placed in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.

Road blocks placed in Shaheen Bagh on Monday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Braving severe cold, protesters massed near the Jantar Mantar for a dharna against the amended citizenship Act and the Centre’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday. The sit-in was organised by Left parties.

Scores came out on the streets in a show of solidarity with fellow CAA and NRC protesters across the country, who faced alleged police brutality, over the last few weeks.

Protests against the prickly citizenship law have been marked by widespread arson and pitched battles between demonstrator and the police.

Holding up posters, banners and placards, seeking rollback of CAA and NRC, as well as the National Population Register (NPR), the protesters raised slogans against the police, accusing them of committing “atrocities” on peaceful protestors.

“We are not going to give in. Police brutality cannot silence us. What happened in Uttar Pradesh was shameful. Even in Delhi, the violence on the streets bore testimony to the brutal police crackdown on democratic protests. CAA and NRC represent a ploy to divide people on the basis of religion,” Kamalika Sarkar, a PhD student at Delhi University, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Delhi CAA
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp