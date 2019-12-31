Home Cities Delhi

Seelampur violence: Notice to jail staff over medical reports

The court, which was hearing the bail plea of Yusuf Ali on medical grounds, had asked the authorities to file his medical report by December 30.

Published: 31st December 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators, protesting the alleged police action on CAA agitators, hold the tricolour in front of the India Gate, in New Delhi on Monday.

Demonstrators, protesting the alleged police action on CAA agitators, hold the tricolour in front of the India Gate, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice to Mandoli Jail authorities to explain the reason for not furnishing medical reports of two of the 14 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended citizenship Act in Seelampur.

Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg, who had earlier directed the jail authorities to submit by Monday the medical reports of the two accused, asked officials to explain the reason by Tuesday for not filing the reports.

ALSO READ: Seelampur violence - Delhi court to hear bail plea of two accused on December 30

The court, which was hearing the bail plea of Yusuf Ali on medical grounds, had asked the authorities to file his medical report by December 30. Ali, along with other accused, is lodged in Mandoli prison.

On December 27, Ali’s counsel had told the court that he suffered from hypothyroidism due to which he was getting regular fits in Mandoli Jail.

Perusing Ali’s medical certificate, the court had noted that the accused was already in judicial custody on December 23 and asked how the doctor could issue the certificate without seeing the patient.

The court was also hearing the bail plea of another accused Moinuddin, who sought bail on the ground that he needed immediate surgery owing to injuries sustained allegedly during the violent protests. 

However, the police had said that he injured himself while hurling a petrol bomb. It had directed the jail authorities to file the medical report of Moinuddin as well.    

Congress to observe hunger strike

The Congress’ Delhi unit on Monday said it will observe a 12-hour ‘hunger strike’ on New Year’s Eve in protest against the CAA, economic slowdown and unemployment. The strike will be observed at Connaught Place starting 6 pm on Tuesday, the party said. “There is anger among the people over CAA. The country is reeling under slowdown and unemployment,”said Kirti Azad, Congress leader.    

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seelampur Delhi Seelampur violence
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp