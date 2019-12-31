Seelampur violence: Notice to jail staff over medical reports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice to Mandoli Jail authorities to explain the reason for not furnishing medical reports of two of the 14 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended citizenship Act in Seelampur.

Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg, who had earlier directed the jail authorities to submit by Monday the medical reports of the two accused, asked officials to explain the reason by Tuesday for not filing the reports.

The court, which was hearing the bail plea of Yusuf Ali on medical grounds, had asked the authorities to file his medical report by December 30. Ali, along with other accused, is lodged in Mandoli prison.

On December 27, Ali’s counsel had told the court that he suffered from hypothyroidism due to which he was getting regular fits in Mandoli Jail.

Perusing Ali’s medical certificate, the court had noted that the accused was already in judicial custody on December 23 and asked how the doctor could issue the certificate without seeing the patient.

The court was also hearing the bail plea of another accused Moinuddin, who sought bail on the ground that he needed immediate surgery owing to injuries sustained allegedly during the violent protests.

However, the police had said that he injured himself while hurling a petrol bomb. It had directed the jail authorities to file the medical report of Moinuddin as well.

Congress to observe hunger strike

The Congress’ Delhi unit on Monday said it will observe a 12-hour ‘hunger strike’ on New Year’s Eve in protest against the CAA, economic slowdown and unemployment. The strike will be observed at Connaught Place starting 6 pm on Tuesday, the party said. “There is anger among the people over CAA. The country is reeling under slowdown and unemployment,”said Kirti Azad, Congress leader.

(With PTI inputs)