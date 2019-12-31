Two doctors go missing from South Delhi since December 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two doctors have been missing from south Delhi since the evening off December 25, Christmas Day, police said on Monday.

Hauz Khas Police has issued a missing person’s notice for Dileep Satya, and Hima Bindu. Both are said to have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Satya, a paediatrician from PGI Chandigarh, recently arrived in the city from counselling at JIPMER, Puducherry.

He was supposed to board a train from Delhi for Chandigarh, where he is currently based. But he never made it there, police said.

Both the doctors reside in Gautam Nagar, next to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, near Hauz Khas police station.

Bindu is a former resident doctor at AIIMS Delhi and had been working at a private hospital in Karol Bagh. Her husband, G Sridhar, who is with AIIMS, is friends with Satya.

They were batchmates at a Hyderabad medical college.

“We have been married for one-and-a-half years and there has never been in trouble in our relationship. My wife and I have never had any beef or enmity with anyone. I have been checking for online monetary transactions, but there’s been none. The police have also failed to provide any leads on her whereabouts,” Sridhar told this newspaper.

Sridhar, who lodged the complaint, said he last spoke to his wife at 11.30 am on December 25.

According to a senior police officer, they have already registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) on December 25 at Hauz Khas police station.

Multiple teams have been sent to different parts of the country, including Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh, but the duo are yet to be traced, the officer said.