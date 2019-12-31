Home Cities Delhi

Two doctors go missing from South Delhi since December 25

Hauz Khas Police has issued a missing person’s notice for Dileep Satya, and Hima Bindu. Both are said to have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two doctors have been missing from south Delhi since the evening off December 25, Christmas Day, police said on Monday.

Hauz Khas Police has issued a missing person’s notice for Dileep Satya, and Hima Bindu. Both are said to have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Satya, a paediatrician from PGI Chandigarh, recently arrived in the city from counselling at JIPMER, Puducherry.

He was supposed to board a train from Delhi for Chandigarh, where he is currently based. But he never made it there, police said.

Both the doctors reside in Gautam Nagar, next to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, near Hauz Khas police station.

Bindu is a former resident doctor at AIIMS Delhi and had been working at a private hospital in Karol Bagh. Her husband, G Sridhar, who is with AIIMS, is friends with Satya.

They were batchmates at a Hyderabad medical college.

“We have been married for one-and-a-half years and there has never been in trouble in our relationship. My wife and I have never had any beef or enmity with anyone. I have been checking for online monetary transactions, but there’s been none. The police have also failed to provide any leads on her whereabouts,” Sridhar told this newspaper.

Sridhar, who lodged the complaint, said he last spoke to his wife at 11.30 am on December 25.

According to a senior police officer, they have already registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) on December 25 at Hauz Khas police station.

Multiple teams have been sent to different parts of the country, including Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh, but the duo are yet to be traced, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi Delhi doctors Delhi doctors missing
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp