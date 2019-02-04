Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women notice to police after minor raped

DCW chief Swati Maliwal sought details of the police personnel involved in intimidation of the RWA president and the action taken against them.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking reasons for not pressing the relevant charges and not intimating the Commission after the alleged rape and subsequent death of a minor.

The parents of the minor girl approached the Commission alleging that their 16-year-old daughter, who had gone missing earlier this year, was raped, possibly gang-raped, and thrown from the terrace of a house in central Delhi. 

The parents said that though the Delhi Police has arrested five men in connection with the case, it had not pressed charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence in their FIR. Moreover, the president of the Ekta Vihar residents welfare association, who is helping the victim’s traumatised mother in seeking justice for her daughter, has allegedly been receiving threatening calls from police personnel to withdraw his support to the victim’s family.

In the notice, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also sought details of the police personnel involved in intimidation of the RWA president and the action taken against them.

The parents said the girl went for job training to Connaught Place on January 16, 2019. When she did not return home, they lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Connaught Place police station. They were informed that their daughter had been found injured near Karol Bagh and admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital, from where she was taken to Safdarjang Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on January 20.

