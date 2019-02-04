Delhi road rage: Man threatens Uber driver with pistol

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old property dealer allegedly brandished a pistol at Uber driver in a case of road rage at south Delhi, the police said. The road rage case took place on Friday when the accused, Rajan Bharar, a resident of Kirti Nagar, came to attend a birthday party in a restaurant at East of Kailash area.

“After the party, Rajan went to drop his friend at Amar Colony. While returning, he picked a fight with an Uber driver while overtaking. Rajan broke the glass of the cab and threatened to kill the Uber driver by showing off a pistol,” DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

“The Uber driver, Salman, 22, told the police that while he was waiting for his passenger, Rajan Bharar kept honking behind his cab. He later abused him and damaged the mirror of his vehicle.”

All the night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted. And, a PCR van also assisted in the chase. The car was seen in Amar Colony area.

“On seeing the police, Bharar tried to flee. He was later arrested,” the DCP said.