MoD has refused land to 99-year-old school, AAP government tells Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 450 students of a school in Delhi Cantonment will be transferred to other schools in the next academic year as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said it cannot provide an alternative site for the institution, whose building is in a dilapidated state, the AAP government has told the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi government told the court that during a meeting held on November 28, the MoD had asked the Directorate of Education (DoE) to shift the school to another site.

In an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, the DoE said that in view of the stand taken by the MoD, it has no option but to relocate the students to other schools.

It urged the court to direct the ministry to provide an alternative piece of land to construct a school building or to hand over the site where it is located now.

The MoD has said that the 99-year-old Rajputana Rifles Heroes Memorial Senior Secondary School is located on defence land, which was not in accordance with the cantonment land administration rules.

A delegation representing the Army and the ministry said no land was available to be handed over to the DoE to shift the school and suggested that students studying there be relocated to other schools run by the state government in the cantonment area.

The MoD has also said that while the building has been repaired on orders of the high court, it has “outlived its fair life” and was “unsafe for habitation”.

The ministry has further said that the school can run in the building in the current academic year as it was about to end, but not after that.

The court is hearing a petition by NGO Social Jurist, which alleged that the school, taken over by the Delhi government in 1975 and getting 100 per cent aid from it, was in poor condition.

The plea said though the school was open to all, it mainly catered to the children of servants of military officials who are not in a position to educate their kids in private schools.

It alleged that the school lacked basic amenities, including potable drinking water, functional toilets, science and computer labs, clean classrooms and a proper boundary wall, and several posts of teaching staff were vacant.

The petition sought a direction that the existing school building be demolished and rebuilt as a state-of-the-art school.