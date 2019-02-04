Use tech to check Yamuna pollution, urges NGT panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from the DDA’s move to use satellite imagery to check encroachment on its vacant land, a panel set up by the National Green Tribunal has envisaged using technology to monitor pollution in the Yamuna.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) entered into an agreement with the Regional Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in July last year for monitoring of encroachment on its vacant land using satellite images. The Authority is setting up a computerised system to detect encroachment using images provided by ISRO.

The committee formed by the NGT to monitor cleaning of the Yamuna has said satellite images can be similarly used to monitor the Yamuna floodplains, where illegal dumping of debris adds to pollution in the river.

In addition, drones and artificial intelligence can also be used for this purpose, the committee has said in a report.

The committee was formed in July by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel to monitor the cleaning of the river. The committee comprises former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired expert member B S Sajwan.

It has also recommended that an awareness programme be organised to make people realise the importance of the river.

The committee has also suggested that the state government set up a consortium of non-governmental organisations and board members of Delhi Pollution Control Committee to jointly consider and approve projects that can help reduce pollution in the river.

It also said that action must be taken to stop hawking of goods on bridges over the river, which leads to pollution of the river.