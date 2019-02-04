Home Cities Delhi

Use tech to check Yamuna pollution, urges NGT panel

Drones and artificial intelligence can also be used for this purpose, the committee has said in a report. 

Published: 04th February 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A Man rows a boat on the polluted waters of Yamuna.

A Man rows a boat on the polluted waters of Yamuna. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from the DDA’s move to use satellite imagery to check encroachment on its vacant land, a panel set up by the National Green Tribunal has envisaged using technology to monitor pollution in the Yamuna. 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) entered into an agreement with the Regional Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in July last year for monitoring of encroachment on its vacant land using satellite images. The Authority is setting up a computerised system to detect encroachment using images provided by ISRO.

The committee formed by the NGT to monitor cleaning of the Yamuna has said satellite images can be similarly used to monitor the Yamuna floodplains, where illegal dumping of debris adds to pollution in the river.

In addition, drones and artificial intelligence can also be used for this purpose, the committee has said in a report. 

The committee was formed in July by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel to monitor the cleaning of the river. The committee comprises former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired expert member B S Sajwan.

It has also recommended that an awareness programme be organised to make people realise the importance of the river.

The committee has also suggested that the state government set up a consortium of non-governmental organisations and board members of Delhi Pollution Control Committee to jointly consider and approve projects that can help reduce pollution in the river.

It also said that action must be taken to stop hawking of goods on bridges over the river, which leads to pollution of the river. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamuna pollution Yamuna NGT National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp