Will bicycle be efficient and safe in Delhi?

Prof PK Sarkar

More than 10 million motorised vehicles are registered in Delhi for a total population of nearly 18 million. Presently, Delhi continues to experience high volume of traffic jams primarily due to four-wheelers.

During 1960s, the city’s network used to be characterised by the movement of bicycle traffic during morning and evening peak hours, contributing to about 60% of the total commuting trips as against about 4% in the present context.

Cycling is quicker, healthier, environment-friendly and good for economy. But, over a period of time, we find there are hardly bicyclists willingly to use the road network. The reasons are attributable to extreme weather conditions, unmanageable traffic, a lack of government initiative, and even a lack of bicycle stations in different parts of the national capital.

As a result of poor facilities for bicycle, the share of bicycle victims in the overall accident figures is found to be in the range of 3-5 per cent in the last five years. The year 2003 saw 186 fatalities and 508 injuries involving bicycle riders.

Contrast our situation to the developed countries. As a popular attractive destination in Europe, Denmark’s capital Copenhagen made a concerted effort to develop itself into the “Bike City of the World” in the 1970s. Copenhagen has come a long way since then.

Most of the European countries such as Germany, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, France, Sweden, Ireland along with Japan in Asia are increasingly resorting to bicycles. The trend can be evident from the significant increase in bicycle trips, and improved bicycle facilities on the road network, which are primarily driven by the government policies and programmes.

Much like India now, Denmark was faced with a rapidly expanding population clamouring for infrastructure. Amsterdam, the Netherlands, not only looks beautiful as the city of canals, but the fantastic bicycling network has also made it more attractive and environment-friendly for cycling to any commuter - irrespective of rank and file.

There is a conflicting interest between bicycle and car in respect of priority for movement on Delhi’s roads. Mighty car users play a centre stage in traffic operation without much caring for the safety of bicycle users. In the light of lessons in the western countries, cycling can change the way that a city is perceived. The model makes it apparent that it’s a mode of travel that the government needs

to promote.

The first attempt to develop bicycle tracks/path on some important city roads was made in the Delhi Master Plan 1981, but it failed to capture the benefits of bicycle movements due improper planning and design. Now, the Delhi Master Plan 2021 recommends the provision of fully segregated cycle tracks for all roads along with a provision for safe parking in park and ride lots without stressing on designing part in general and at intersection in particular.

The Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme, IIT-Delhi prepared the Bicycle Master Plan for Delhi in 1998 for the transport department of the national capital. As per the IIT study, the people with low income group mostly use bicycle.

The study recommends all roads of Delhi to be provided with bicycle facilities and suggests two phases for development — Phase I: Routes which have heavy bicycle traffic (90 km), and Phase II: Major arterials which carry fast traffic (276km). It also suggested roads with 30 m ROW to complete the network with parks and green belts for enhancing functionality of bicycle operation.

In this context, it is praiseworthy to mention that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation announced plan to develop cycling tracks on key roads with more than 50 bicycle stands as a part of the smart cycles sharing project. The NDMC has already registered more than 5,000 bicycle users. The programme for smart cycling appears to be encouraging if the Master plan for bicycle traffic covering potential origin and destination locations is implemented with true spirit and meticulous designing of the road network in general and intersections in particular.

Director, Transportation, Asian Institute of Transport Development, New Delhi