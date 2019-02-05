Air quality improves marginally in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved to ‘poor’ on Monday after being in the ‘very poor’ category for several days. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 288 as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 100 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.As per the forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality will oscillate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ but could turn ‘moderate’ after two days.

“Foggy conditions due to radiation fog are persisting longer than expected. Wind speed has declined, which is likely to work negatively for air quality,” it said. Low wind speed prevents the dispersion of pollutants trapped in the ambient air.

The concentration of harmful pollutants—PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10—in the city’s ambient air was recorded as high as 127 and 221 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3) respectively, as per SAFAR. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively.

While 15 areas in Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 16 recorded ‘poor’ air quality and four had ‘moderate’ air quality, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations.In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality; it was ‘poor’ in Gurugram.

Light rain likely today

Clear skies prevailed in the national capital on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius. Thick fog engulfed the national capital in the morning, delaying 27 trains and disrupting flight operations. The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers.