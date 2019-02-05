Centre-Mamata tussle: Kejriwal comes out in support of Didi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extending solidarity to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the recent developments in the eastern state “as an attack on the federal structure” of the Constitution.

Kejriwal shares a good rapport with Mamata, and he had attended a public gathering of opposition parties hosted by the Trinamool supremo in January.

“If the Modi government, through its blatant misuse of power continues to unleash central agencies — CBI, ED, Income Tax — to terrorise state governments, paralyse them, tries to ruin the careers of officers working in states, then this country cannot be saved,” Kejriwal said, citing his stand off with the Centre.

Last year, Kejriwal had joined Mamata when she reached outside the RBI headquarters to protest against the government’s demonetisation move. Similarly, Mamata had reached the capital when Kejriwal sat on a protest at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s residence at the height of the AAP-bureaucracy spat.

“If they want to eradicate corruption, then why did they allow the likes of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to escape from the country? Till date, the Modi government has unleashed all its agencies — CBI, ED, Income Tax — only on its political opponents,” Kejriwal said in a statement. “I have been implicated in 33 cases by the Centre, and the PM got my official residence raided by the Delhi Police, they searched my bedroom and kitchen.”