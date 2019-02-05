Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation takes over Gurgaon Rapid Metro operations

Gurgaon Rapid Metro is owned by IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd (ITNL), a subsidiary of the bankrupt IL&FS group.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro train

Delhi Metro train

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

With the bankrupt IL&FS group struggling with myriad challenges, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation  (DMRC) has come to the rescue of Gurgaon Rapid Metro, owned and operated by an IL&FS group firm, by taking over the metro’s operations.

Gurgaon Rapid Metro is owned by IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd (ITNL), a subsidiary of the bankrupt IL&FS group. The Rapid Metro was built on the Public Private Participation (PPP) model by the Haryana Government.

According to sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the ministry had asked DMRC to take over the project after ITNL’s parent company IL&FS went bankrupt defaulting on debts and in October 2018, the central government took control of the management of IL&FS. Since then the Haryana government and the Centre have been planning for a smooth handover of the management.

This is the second time that the DMRC has come to the rescue of a private player. The first time it did so was when it took over operations of Airport Express Metro in 2013.

"From the start of the service on February 5, operations of Rapid Metro will be taken over by DMRC. The services will be run according to the existing timetable and fare," minutes of the DMRC meeting said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurgaon Rapid Metro Gurgaon Rapid Metro operations DMRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp