More cases of torture, extortion reach DCW

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has received more complaints from couples staying at the shelter home run by ‘Love Commandos’ whose owner was arrested last week on the charges of torture and extortion.

“In the last few days, the Commission has received numerous e-mails and calls from couples who have suffered terribly at the hands of (Love Commandos chairman Sanjay) Sachdeva and his cronies Harsh and Sonu,” the DCW said in a statement.

“The complaints show that the pattern of torture was similar-extortion, confinement, seizure of documents, forceful consumption of liquor, mental torture through use of abusive language and demand for money.”

The couples have alleged that the marriage certificates issued to them in court, along with their date of birth certificates, college degrees and original Aadhaar cards were seized by Sachdeva.

Last week, the Commission wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, requesting for “immediate attention” and asking him to submit a report on the complaints by Thursday.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said “the Commission is deeply shocked at the growing instances of complaints” against the NGO. “The NGO owner Sachdeva capitalised the popularity gained through TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and furthered his evil intentions. In the name of helping young couples, he ran an extortion racket and exploited their vulnerability,” Maliwal said.“I hope that the Delhi Police thoroughly investigates the matter and strongest action is taken against Sachdeva and his cronies.”

Sachdev was been arrested for allegedly confining,intimidating and extorting money from couples.

The NGO helps in uniting couples whose parents are opposed to their relationship.Sachdev was arrested after a woman approached the DCW and levelled allegations against him.

After its inception in 2010, the NGO received media coverage for providing safe haven to inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing a threat from their families. In fact, Sachdev was interviewed by Aamir Khan himself.