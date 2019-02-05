Obscene tweets: Congres goes on offensive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Sushmita Dev on Monday filed a complaint against unknown persons at the Parliament Street police station over the recent spate of offensive comments on social media against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It has blamed the ruling BJP and also written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik alleging that “opposing forces have unleashed a campaign to diminish Priyanka Gandhi’s credibility”. The Pradesh Mahila Congress units will file similar complaints in their respective district headquarters.

The Congress’ complaint outlines charges amounting to serious offences under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 499 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of IPC, 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67-A (punishment for publishing and transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the IT Act, and other relevant provisions.

“In particular, Yogi Sanjay Nath’s tweet is disgraceful. This is exactly the kind of misogyny that acts as a deterrent for women to enter politics. To objectify women and humiliate them is shameful,” said Dev.

“Considering that tweets/pictures are being tweeted, shared and re-tweeted through various accounts though content remains the same with the mala fide intent to insult her modesty,” Dev said, adding that this amounts to sexual harassment, which is an offence under the IPC

She added that in the age of cyber policing and much advertised curbs on offensive material online, it was surprising that the perpetrators were publishing the same without any fear of the law of the land and without considering the far-reaching consequences of such acts on society.

Later, DCP, New Delhi, Madhur Verma said the case transferred to the cyber cell of the Delhi Police.

BIHAR COPS Take action

Days after an obscene tweet was posted on social media, Bihar Police said the accused was arrested and sent to jail. Yogi Surajnath, a resident of Katihar, was arrested from his residence. While Surajnath is said to be an avid follower of the ‘BJP’s Mission 2019’, a BJP leader said the man has no association with the party